The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 21 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .247 with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Tellez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .313 with one homer.

Tellez has recorded a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).

He has homered in 28.0% of his games this season, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 48.0% of his games this year (12 of 25), with more than one RBI five times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (44.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings