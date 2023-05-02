Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has three doubles and three walks while batting .273.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (64.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Miller has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Feltner (2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.