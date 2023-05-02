Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2 will see the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

The Maple Leafs-Panthers game will air on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players