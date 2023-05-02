After batting .167 with a double, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has three doubles and six walks while batting .226.

This year, Winker has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.

Winker has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with two or more RBI four times (23.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings