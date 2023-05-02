Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
- Anderson has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Anderson has an RBI in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.33).
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Feltner (2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
