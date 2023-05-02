How to Watch the Brewers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Willy Adames and C.J. Cron will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 33 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .391 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (128 total runs).
- The Brewers are 15th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- Milwaukee has a 3.33 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Peralta has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Peralta will try to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/28/2023
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Tyler Anderson
|4/29/2023
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Reid Detmers
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Noah Davis
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|-
