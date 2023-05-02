Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) and the Colorado Rockies (9-20) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 2.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (3-2) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2).

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 17 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has entered three games this season favored by -165 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The Brewers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 128 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule