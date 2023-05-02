Brewers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) and the Colorado Rockies (9-20) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 2.
The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (3-2) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2).
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 17 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Milwaukee has entered three games this season favored by -165 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
- The Brewers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Milwaukee has scored 128 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 26
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 28
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
|April 29
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
|April 30
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Colin Rea vs José Suarez
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Noah Davis
|May 5
|@ Giants
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|-
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs TBA
