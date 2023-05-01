As of May 3, the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) have the ninth-highest odds in MLB to win the World Series at +1800, putting them in the top half of the majors. They are -144 to win the NL Central (the favorites in the division).

Brewers MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +1800 9th (+1800, bet $100 to win $1800) To Win the NL Central -144 - (-144, bet $144 to win $100)

Brewers Standings Information

The Brewers are only 1.5 games behind the first-place Pirates in the NL Central, and 2.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.

Team Games Back 1 Pittsburgh Pirates - 2 Milwaukee Brewers 1.5 3 Chicago Cubs 4.5 4 Cincinnati Reds 7 5 St. Louis Cardinals 10

Brewers Team Stats

The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers are 9-2 this season in games when they crush two or more bombs.

Milwaukee is undefeated in its three games this season with five or more extra-base hits.

The Brewers have gone 6-2 in games when they strike out at least 10 batters.

Milwaukee has gone 13-3 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Brewers Next Game Information

Brewers Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Willy Adames +15000 - - .231/.339/.413 5 HR 15 RBI Christian Yelich +15000 - - .224/.314/.346 3 HR 11 RBI Luis Urías +20000 - - .000/.000/.000 0 HR 0 RBI Jesse Winker +20000 - - .250/.358/.304 0 HR 11 RBI Corbin Burnes +20000 +2000 - 3-1 4.01 ERA 7.2 K/9 William Contreras +20000 - - .293/.376/.402 1 HR 8 RBI Brandon Woodruff - +3000 - 1-0 0.79 ERA 9.5 K/9 Freddy Peralta - +3000 - 3-2 3.12 ERA 10.6 K/9 Brice Turang - - +4000 .228/.274/.329 2 HR 9 RBI Garrett Mitchell - - +2500 .259/.306/.466 3 HR 6 RBI Joey Wiemer - - +4000 .218/.299/.356 2 HR 7 RBI

Brewers' Top Players

Rowdy Tellez, the team's best hitter this year, is batting .258 with a .346 OBP, eight home runs, 14 runs scored, and 21 RBI.

So far this season, Willy Adames has posted a .752 OPS, hitting .231/.339/.413 with four doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He has also swiped two bases.

At the plate, Brian Anderson has posted a .760 OPS, hitting .245/.319/.441 with five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 15 RBI.

Christian Yelich has registered a .224/.314/.346 slash line with four doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 11 RBI so far this season.

