Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jesse Winker (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has three doubles and six walks while hitting .226.
- This season, Winker has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
- Winker has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 17 games so far this year.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
- Suarez (0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .382 batting average against him.
