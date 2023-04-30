Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Angels on April 30, 2023
Mike Trout is one of the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels play at American Family Field on Sunday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Rea Stats
- The Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- Rea has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 24
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|at Mariners
|Apr. 18
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|at Padres
|Apr. 13
|5.2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .247/.353/.443 on the year.
- Adames takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Trout Stats
- Trout has put up 33 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.
- He has a .320/.408/.612 slash line on the year.
- Trout has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|9
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, seven home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI (27 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .260/.328/.529 on the season.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 24
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
