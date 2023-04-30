Mike Trout is one of the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels play at American Family Field on Sunday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rea Stats

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Apr. 24 5.0 5 4 4 1 4 at Mariners Apr. 18 5.0 5 4 4 2 2 at Padres Apr. 13 5.2 2 1 1 6 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .247/.353/.443 on the year.

Adames takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Trout Stats

Trout has put up 33 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.

He has a .320/.408/.612 slash line on the year.

Trout has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, seven home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI (27 total hits).

He has a slash line of .260/.328/.529 on the season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 vs. Athletics Apr. 24 1-for-5 2 0 0 2

