Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-9) will be eyeing a series sweep when they clash with the Los Angeles Angels (14-14) at American Family Field on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (0-1, 5.17 ERA) vs Jose Suarez - LAA (0-1, 10.26 ERA)

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 16 times and won 11, or 68.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Angels have won two of seven games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

