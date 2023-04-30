How to Watch the Brewers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe among those expected to produce at the plate.
Brewers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 16th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Brewers' .245 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- Milwaukee ranks 11th in runs scored with 128 (4.7 per game).
- The Brewers rank 14th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the No. 21 mark in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.211).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Rea is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Matthew Boyd
|4/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/28/2023
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Tyler Anderson
|4/29/2023
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Reid Detmers
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Noah Davis
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|-
|-
