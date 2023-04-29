Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Willy Adames (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .247 with four doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), including multiple hits six times (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), with two or more runs four times (15.4%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, one per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
