Louis Linwood Voit III -- hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit is hitting .244 with two doubles and a walk.
  • In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Voit has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Voit has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 13 games so far this year.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
  • Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
