The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .473, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), with more than one RBI five times (19.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (46.2%), including four multi-run games (15.4%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings