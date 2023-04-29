Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .473, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), with more than one RBI five times (19.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (46.2%), including four multi-run games (15.4%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
