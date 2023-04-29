Hunter Renfroe is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels meet at American Family Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (2-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Burnes has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.55), 33rd in WHIP (1.157), and 55th in K/9 (7.2).

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 23 5.0 5 3 2 5 3 at Mariners Apr. 17 5.1 3 2 2 3 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 11 8.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Mets Apr. 5 4.1 7 6 6 3 2 at Cubs Mar. 30 5.0 4 4 4 3 3

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has four doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (23 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .247/.357/.452 so far this season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Renfroe Stats

Renfroe has 27 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI.

He has a .270/.339/.550 slash line on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 vs. Athletics Apr. 24 1-for-5 2 0 0 2 vs. Royals Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani has 28 hits with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.345/.515 so far this season.

Ohtani enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

