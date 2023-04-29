The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe among those expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 16th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

Milwaukee has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (121 total runs).

The Brewers rank 14th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the No. 21 average in MLB.

The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.28).

The Brewers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Burnes is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.

Burnes is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Red Sox L 12-5 Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Colin Rea Matthew Boyd 4/25/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels - Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels - Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies - Away Freddy Peralta Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Noah Davis 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea

