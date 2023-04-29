Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (17-9) and the Los Angeles Angels (14-13) facing off at American Family Field (on April 29) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Brewers.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.15 ERA).

Brewers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 121 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.28).

Brewers Schedule