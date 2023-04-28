Jesse Winker -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has three doubles and six walks while hitting .212.
  • In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), Winker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
  • Winker has picked up an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).
  • He has scored in seven games this season (43.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, one per game).
  • Anderson (1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
  • In four games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
