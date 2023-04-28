Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Friday will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are ahead in the series 3-2. The Bruins have -180 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+155).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday
Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-180)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 65-12-5 overall and 11-6-17 in overtime games.
- Boston is 19-6-3 (41 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has scored a pair of goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 70 games (61-5-4, 126 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 69 points after finishing 33-3-3.
- When it has outshot opponents, Boston is 38-10-6 (82 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 29-3-0 (58 points).
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 7-8-15 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Florida has earned 33 points (13-5-7) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- Across the nine games this season the Panthers ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 60 games, earning 88 points from those contests.
- Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 44 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-24-3 (59 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 15-11-3 to record 33 points.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
