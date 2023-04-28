Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (16-9) will host Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels (14-12) at American Family Field on Friday, April 28, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.96 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Brewers' matchup versus the Angels but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to defeat the Angels with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Brian Anderson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 14 times and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have a record of 5-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.