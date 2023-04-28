Tyler Anderson starts for the Los Angeles Angels against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 10th in MLB play with 32 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Milwaukee's .406 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Brewers' .247 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Milwaukee is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (119 total).

The Brewers' .325 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in baseball (1.210).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Miley will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox L 12-5 Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Colin Rea Matthew Boyd 4/25/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels - Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels - Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels - Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies - Away Freddy Peralta German Márquez 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Kyle Freeland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.