How to Watch the Brewers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Anderson starts for the Los Angeles Angels against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 10th in MLB play with 32 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Milwaukee's .406 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Brewers' .247 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Milwaukee is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (119 total).
- The Brewers' .325 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in baseball (1.210).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wade Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Miley will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Brayan Bello
|4/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Matthew Boyd
|4/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Tyler Anderson
|4/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Reid Detmers
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|German Márquez
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
