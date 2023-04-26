The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, will play at 9:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent action, a 119-114 loss to the Heat, Holiday had 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Holiday's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.3 20.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 6.0 Assists 6.5 7.4 8.1 PRA 29.5 31.8 34.4 PR -- 24.4 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jrue Holiday's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Heat

Holiday has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 13.8% and 14.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 41 14 7 4 2 1 2 4/22/2023 36 19 5 3 2 1 0 4/19/2023 33 24 5 11 4 0 1 4/16/2023 35 16 7 16 2 0 1 2/24/2023 29 24 5 7 5 1 0 2/4/2023 34 15 5 2 3 0 2 1/14/2023 35 12 3 10 1 0 1 1/12/2023 33 24 6 11 3 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Holiday or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.