Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.2% of those games.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (37.5%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

