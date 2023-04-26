Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to six extra-base hits.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.2% of those games.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (37.5%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Tigers will look to Lorenzen (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing hits.
