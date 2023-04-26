Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) and Detroit Tigers (9-13) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on April 26.

The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (2-2) versus the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen.

Brewers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won eight out of the 13 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -210 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Milwaukee has scored 113 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule