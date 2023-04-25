After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Spencer Turnbull) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .323 with eight walks and five runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

Contreras is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 16 of 18 games this season (88.9%) Contreras has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings