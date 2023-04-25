The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has three doubles and four walks while hitting .229.
  • In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Winker has driven home a run in five games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Turnbull (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
