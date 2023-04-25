Willy Adames will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) on Tuesday, April 25, when they take on Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (8-13) at American Family Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-185). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer - MIL (3-1, 4.30 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (1-3, 7.85 ERA)

Brewers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 12 games this season and won eight (66.7%) of those contests.

The Brewers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) William Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -149 - 1st

