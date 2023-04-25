The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are seventh-best in MLB play with 29 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 13th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .251 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (110 total runs).

The Brewers' .328 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.218).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Eric Lauer (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Lauer is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Lauer will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox L 12-5 Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Colin Rea Matthew Boyd 4/25/2023 Tigers - Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels - Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels - Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels - Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Ryan Feltner

