The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 115th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings