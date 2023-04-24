After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Miller enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .308.

Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings