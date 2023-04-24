In a Monday NBA Playoff slate that has three competitive contests, the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Miami Heat is a game to see.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks hope to pick up a road win at the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIA Record: 44-38
  • MIL Record: 58-24
  • MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
  • MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

  • MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
  • MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: MIL -7
  • MIL Odds to Win: -306
  • MIA Odds to Win: +244
  • Total: 218.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hit the road the 76ers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • PHI Record: 54-28
  • BKN Record: 45-37
  • PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
  • BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

  • PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
  • BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • LAL Record: 43-39
  • MEM Record: 51-31
  • LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
  • MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
  • MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.