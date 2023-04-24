Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Michael Brosseau (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .226.
- Brosseau has picked up a hit in six games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.87 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.