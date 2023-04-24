On Monday, Michael Brosseau (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .226.
  • Brosseau has picked up a hit in six games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 9
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.87 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
