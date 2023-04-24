Monday, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 24 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit is hitting .270 with a double and a walk.

Voit will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 during his last outings.

In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Voit has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 10 games this year.

In three games this season, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

