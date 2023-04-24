Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 121-99 loss to the Heat, Holiday totaled 19 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Holiday's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.3 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.6 Assists 7.5 7.4 8.6 PRA 30.5 31.8 34.9 PR -- 24.4 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Heat

Holiday is responsible for attempting 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.3 per game.

Holiday is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Holiday's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 36 19 5 3 2 1 0 4/19/2023 33 24 5 11 4 0 1 4/16/2023 35 16 7 16 2 0 1 2/24/2023 29 24 5 7 5 1 0 2/4/2023 34 15 5 2 3 0 2 1/14/2023 35 12 3 10 1 0 1 1/12/2023 33 24 6 11 3 1 0

