The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The point total in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -5.5 217.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 217.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Milwaukee's outings this year is 230.2, 12.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 58 70.7% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 43 52.4% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over eight times.
  • In home games, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-20-0).
  • The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 23-18 43-39
Heat 30-52 4-6 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

