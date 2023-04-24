Brook Lopez and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Lopez totaled six points in his previous game, which ended in a 121-99 loss versus the Heat.

Below we will dive into Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.9 17.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 5.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA 21.5 23.9 23.8 PR -- 22.6 22.7 3PM 0.5 1.7 0.6



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 30 6 3 2 0 1 1 4/19/2023 34 25 4 2 0 1 2 4/16/2023 36 10 4 1 0 3 1 2/24/2023 27 17 7 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 33 9 6 0 0 3 0 1/14/2023 33 13 4 1 3 2 0 1/12/2023 32 6 3 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.