Willy Adames will lead the way for the Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) on Monday, April 24, when they match up with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (7-13) at American Family Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Brewers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Brewers have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (35%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 3-9 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+165) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Owen Miller 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -165 - 1st

