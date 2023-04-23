Player prop betting options for Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell and others are available in the New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (starting at 1:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-110) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-149)

Randle has scored 25.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.6 points higher than Sunday's points prop total.

Randle's per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).

Randle has connected on 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 3.5 (+115) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-149)

Jalen Brunson's 24 points per game are 1.5 higher than Sunday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 3.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Brunson's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Sunday's over/under (5.5).

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 4.5 (-149) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+105)

The 28.5-point prop total for Mitchell on Sunday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 28.3.

Mitchell has collected 4.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Mitchell's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-133) 9.5 (-111) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+220)

The 13.5-point total set for Evan Mobley on Sunday is 2.7 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Mobley's per-game rebound average -- nine -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

Mobley's year-long assist average -- 2.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Mobley has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.