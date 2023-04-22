Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 15 hits, batting .242 this season with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 110th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%) Tellez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.4% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|13
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.08 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
