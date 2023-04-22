Khris Middleton NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Bucks vs. Heat - April 22
Khris Middleton and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 7:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|15.1
|18.3
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.2
|5.2
|Assists
|5.5
|4.9
|5.6
|PRA
|30.5
|24.2
|29.1
|PR
|--
|19.3
|23.5
|3PM
|2.5
|1.5
|1.6
Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Khris Middleton has made 5.4 shots per game, which accounts for 5.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.
- On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.
Khris Middleton vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/19/2023
|28
|16
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|33
|33
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2/24/2023
|17
|12
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2/4/2023
|20
|24
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
