Jrue Holiday be on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM on Saturday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 19, Holiday produced 24 points and 11 assists in a 138-122 win against the Heat.

In this article, we look at Holiday's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.3 19.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.3 Assists 8.5 7.4 9.1 PRA 31.5 31.8 33.9 PR -- 24.4 24.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Heat

Holiday is responsible for attempting 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 33 24 5 11 4 0 1 4/16/2023 35 16 7 16 2 0 1 2/24/2023 29 24 5 7 5 1 0 2/4/2023 34 15 5 2 3 0 2 1/14/2023 35 12 3 10 1 0 1 1/12/2023 33 24 6 11 3 1 0

