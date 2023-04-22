Jesse Winker -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .244 with three doubles and three walks.

Winker has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In 41.7% of his games this year, Winker has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in six of 12 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

