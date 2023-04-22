Grayson Allen and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Allen, in his most recent game (April 19 win against the Heat) posted 16 points.

We're going to break down Allen's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.4 9.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.7 Assists -- 2.3 1.7 PRA -- 16 13.5 PR -- 13.7 11.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Allen's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 31 16 2 1 4 0 0 4/16/2023 31 12 2 3 2 0 0 2/24/2023 28 16 1 3 4 0 0 2/4/2023 33 19 3 3 4 0 2 1/14/2023 27 12 3 5 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.