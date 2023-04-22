The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 50 times.

The average total in Milwaukee's outings this year is 230.2, 9.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have gone 44-38-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total eight times.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has played better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Milwaukee is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 27-21 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.