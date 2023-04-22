The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-5) 220 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-4.5) 219.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Bucks (-4.5) 220.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The two teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 6.4 more points than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams put up 223.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 44-34-4 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.