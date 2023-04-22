On Saturday, April 22, Willy Adames' Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) host Alex Verdugo's Boston Red Sox (11-10) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWIX

BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (2-1, 1.50 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won seven out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 5-2 (71.4%).

Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 3-4.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.