Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After batting .179 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (21.1%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.8% of his games this season, Adames has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 19 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
