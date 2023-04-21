After batting .179 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Adames has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (21.1%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.8% of his games this season, Adames has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 19 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings