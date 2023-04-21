After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .270 with three doubles and three walks.

In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Winker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 11 games this year.

In five games this season (45.5%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six games this season (54.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings