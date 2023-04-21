Christian Yelich -- hitting .214 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .377, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Yelich has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has homered in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year (26.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 19 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
